Chimney Rock closing for construction and elevator repair

Chimney Rock
Chimney Rock. Cropped - Credit: Jmturner wikicommons public doman https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chimney_Rock_State_Park-20080811.jpeg

Chimney Rock State Park will be closing on Thursday June 22 (rain date Wed. 21) as a helicopter flies over to place steel to make a larger deck in the Gneiss Cave area.

There will be another flyover on Friday June 30 (rain date Thurs. 29) to airlift out the old elevator motor and bring in a new engine and parts for repair.

The park says they are closing on the flight days because of safety reasons and the precision needed to each of the jobs.

They say fly-in days are dependent on the weather so they dates may change based on the forecast.

