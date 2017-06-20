Clemson National Champion license plates now available at DMV

Clemson Athletics

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled the license plate celebrating Clemson’s 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship, with the plate available for purchase through the DMV beginning Tuesday, June 20.

“We’re thankful to the South Carolina legislature, Senators Thomas Alexander and Harvey Peeler, and Governor McMaster for this great acknowledgement of our football team’s achievement,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said.

“The state’s universities have had a phenomenal year on the national sports stage,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This agency is thrilled to play even the smallest part in celebrating and congratulating Clemson for its January victory.”

The plate is available for purchase by the public and costs $70 plus the vehicle’s registration fee every two years.

Fans will be able to purchase the plate online http://www.scdmvonline.com/DMVNew/PlateGallery.aspx?q=Sports or by submitting an Application for a Special Plate (SCDMV Form MV-95) and mailing it to SCDMV Special Plates PO Box 1498 Blythewood, SC 29016-0008. Additionally, orders for the plate will be accepted at any SCDMV branch.