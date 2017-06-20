1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on Biltmore Ave. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – A driver is dead after an accident Monday night on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville.

Asheville Police say Donald Samples died in the crash that happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday on Biltmore Avenue at Doctors Drive.

A passenger in the car was taken to Mission Hospital, but is expected to recover.

Samples was driving a 1994 Chrysler and was trying to turn left to travel north on Biltmore Avenue, but didn’t stop at the red light according to police. Officers say the Chrysler was struck by a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that was traveling south on Biltmore Avenue.

Both the driver and the passenger in the 4Runner were not injured. Asheville Police say they are still investigating the accident.