Earthquake confirmed near Augusta GA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that Augusta experienced an earthquake on Tuesday.

The USGS has stated that the 3.2 magnitude quake happened just 14.9km southwest of Augusta.

The epicenter was just off Bungalow Road, off Peach Orchard Road.

The Augusta-Richmond County EMA is currently working to assess any possible damage in the area. So far, no one has reported any damage to homes.

A scientist with the USGS says there is a possibility of aftershocks. Scientists cautioned that this may have been a “foreshock” which could be the prelude to an earthquake. There is no indication that additional trimmers will be experienced in the Augusta area.



