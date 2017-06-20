Election results for SC District, GA District 6

By Published:

(WSPA) – Here are the results for the South Carolina District 5 race and the Georgia District 6 race.

Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell are competing for Mick Mulvaney’s seat in South Carolina’s District 5.

District 5 includes Cherokee, Union, and Spartanburg counties.

Georgia’s District 6 race is the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are competing for a seat that has been red since 1979.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s