End Zone Bar owner arrested for $43K in sales tax evasion says SCDOR

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The owner of End Zone Bar and Grill in Greenville was arrested today by the SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR), according to a release.

SCDOR says Rodney Atkins filed fraudulent sales tax returns that understated the business’ actual gross proceeds.

He is charged with five counts of tax evasion for more than $43,000 in taxes due to South Carolina, according to SCDOR.

They say Atkins is being held at the Greenville Co. Detention Center. If convicted he could be fined up to $10,000 and / or up to five years in prison per charge.