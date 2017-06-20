Explosion, fire destroys Sapphire Valley Country Club in Jackson Co.

JACKSON Co., NC (WSPA) – The Sapphire Valley Country Club was destroyed by an explosion and fire, according to Blue Ridge Public Safety.

Blue Ridge Public Safety is security guard service.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Monday.

They say an officer arrived just before the explosion.

He was getting out of his vehicle and was pushed back inside by the explosion.

Two firefighters were knocked to the ground by the force of the blast, according to The Sylva Herald.

They also report the fire was caused by propane tank explosion.

Public Safety says a boil water advisory has been issued for the area due to the incident.