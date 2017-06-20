Georgia race finally heads to voters; DC watching closely

BILL BARROW, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate in Atlanta. Handel and Ossoff are making their last push this weekend before voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District cast ballots Tuesday, June 20, to replace Tom Price in Washington, a contest seen as an early political test for the Trump administration. (Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

Either Republican Karen Handel will claim a seat that’s been in her party’s hands since 1979 or Democrat Jon Ossoff will manage an upset that will rattle Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Their matchup in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District has become a proxy for the national political atmosphere and a test of GOP strength early in Donald Trump’s presidency.

Ossoff led an April primary but fell just short of an outright victory, sending an already costly race into a two-month runoff campaign.

Trump barely won the district in November, giving Democrats an opening once Republican Tom Price resigned the seat to join the president’s Cabinet as health secretary.

