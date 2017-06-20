Greenville Co. deputy accused of choking ex in front of child

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy is accused of choking his ex-wife in front of their child after the victim got into a fight with the deputy’s girlfriend.

Herman McDonald, 32, of Easley has been charged with first-degree domestic violence.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that McDonald was off-duty when the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Mauldin Road.

Pickens County deputies say an argument between McDonald’s girlfriend and his ex-wife turned physical and that’s when McDonald allegedly stepped in.

McDonald is accused of pushing the victim to the ground and choking her until her vision was impaired in front of their 10-year-old child, according to an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office said a witness pulled McDonald away from the victim.

McDonald and his girlfriend left the home after 9-1-1 calls were made, according to the release.

McDonald was arrested Tuesday morning.

He’s in the Pickens County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

McDonald has been placed on unpaid administrative leave from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, according to a spokesman with the department.

McDonald is the second Upstate deputy to be arrested on domestic violence in recent days.

A long-time Spartanburg County deputy was charged with first-degree domestic violence on Saturday. A former Cherokee County deputy was charged with third-degree domestic violence on Friday following an investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.