GSP Airport now safer with new emergency call boxes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is now a bit safer thanks to some little blue boxes.

These emergency call boxes are scattered all around the airport.

You can find them in the airport’s garages and parking lots.

If you have any sort of emergency, or need medical assistance, all you have to do is press a button.

“There could be any number of reasons a passenger may need assistance here at GSP and this is a quick easy safe secure way to get that assistance almost immediately,” Vice President of Communications, Rosylin Weston, says.

There are sixteen of the call boxes in total.

