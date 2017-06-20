GSP Airport now safer with new emergency call boxes

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is now a bit safer thanks to some little blue boxes.

These emergency call boxes are scattered all around the airport.

You can find them in the airport’s garages and parking lots.

If you have any sort of emergency, or need medical assistance, all you have to do is press a button.

“There could be any number of reasons a passenger may need assistance here at GSP and this is a quick easy safe secure way to get that assistance almost immediately,” Vice President of Communications, Rosylin Weston, says.

There are sixteen of the call boxes in total.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s