Help find armed robbery suspects in Asheville

Published:
Asheville robbery suspects

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find two armed robbery suspects.

The robbery happened at Citi Stop on Patton Ave. on June 18 at 6:30 a.m.

They say a man walked in, showed a pistol and demanded money and lottery tickets.

He got in a black four door car with $379 in cash, $420 worth of lottery tickets and 8 packs of cigarettes.

A woman cashed $390 of lottery tickets at Norms Minit Mart in Hendersonville. Police say she was seen getting out and into the same car.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspects, call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

