Help find missing man with dementia in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Gerald Thomas Wilcox
Gerald Thomas Wilcox (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need the public’s help to find missing 87-year-old Gerald Thomas Wilcox.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wilcox suffers from dementia and left his home on 110 Boysenberry Drive around 7:30pm to go for a walk.

Wilcox was last seen wearing an olive plaid shirt with olive pants and grey shoes. He is clean shaven and has silver hair, according to deputies.

Deputies and bloodhounds are searching the area for Wilcox.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

