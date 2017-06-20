Help find missing teen Trevor Burleson of Dysartsville

DYSARTSVILLE, NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies are asking for your help to find 16-year-old runaway Trevor Lee Burleson of Hidden Lake Parkway in Dysartsville.

He was last seen Sunday, June 18.

Deputies say he was supposed to catch a ride home with a friend from work at Kentucky Fried Chicken, on N.C. 226 South, at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned home.

He was last seen wearing a KFC uniform (black pants and red shirt).

Anyone with information concerning Burleson’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

Missing Persons

Missing man FOUND SAFE in Henderson Co. If you see Mr. Wade Hicks or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

Missing Canton woman Misty Temple FOUND Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office says Misty Temple has been found safe and are thanking people for spreading the word.

Missing Rutherfordton teen found Rutherfordton Police say they have found Cloe Nodine.