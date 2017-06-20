Help find missing teen Trevor Burleson of Dysartsville

Trevor Burleson
Trevor Burleson

DYSARTSVILLE, NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies are asking for your help to find 16-year-old runaway Trevor Lee Burleson of Hidden Lake Parkway in Dysartsville.

He was last seen Sunday, June 18.

Deputies say he was supposed to catch a ride home with a friend from work at Kentucky Fried Chicken, on N.C. 226 South, at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned home.

He was last seen wearing a KFC uniform (black pants and red shirt).

Anyone with information concerning Burleson’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

