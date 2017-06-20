Mailboxes blown up in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Multiple mailboxes were blown up in Spartanburg Co., according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say a person on Flatwood Rd. called in a vandalism report on 6/19.

A man says he heard a loud explosion Friday night. The next morning he saw a mailbox that had been blown up.

He said the mailbox was blown 20 feet up into the air and part of it was hung on a power line.

He also saw other mailboxes that were done the same way.

He called deputies, but due to “low manpower” on the road and high call volume, there were no deputies available to send out to investigate.

Another explosion was reported in the 900 block of Hanging Rock Rd. on 6/17 around 12:21 a.m.

Boiling Springs Fire Department says they were travelling down Double Bridge Rd. when they say a large amount of smoke in the air.

There was enough to make them think there was a structure fire, according to the report.

When they got to the location they saw a mailbox that appeared to have been blown up.

They saw a post with a debris field with a 50 foot radius.