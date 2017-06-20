Man arrested after reportedly hiding drugs under toddler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man in Nashville after he hid three different drugs under a child in a stroller.

According to an affidavit, 23-year-old Charles Fleming was at the James Cayce homes in east Nashville when he saw officers near him. Those officers took notice when he walked away from them.

The report says Fleming then hid heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in a bag underneath a child in a stroller.

Police then searched Fleming’s home and found more drugs and an illegal gun.

Fleming is charged with one count of child neglect as well as multiple felony drug charges. He also faces a vandalism charge after kicking and breaking the patrol car’s door panel after he was arrested.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

