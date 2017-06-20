Michael Phelps to race against shark in July

By Published:
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) — The 23-time Olympic Gold Medal winner Michael Phelps is facing a new challenge this year. Phelps is known to be a beast in the swimming pool, but this challenge has a new twist just in time for Shark Week.

The Discovery Channel says they are setting up a race between Phelps and a Great White shark.

The race is scheduled for the last week of July. Phelps recently posted a picture of a Great White swimming by a diving cage, but there is still no word if a cage is going be used in this race.

