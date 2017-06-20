New gyms opening in Greenville in time for summer

(WSPA)– Gold’s Gym is opening two new locations in Greenville Tuesday. They are on Wade Hampton Blvd. and Pleasantburg Drive. Personal Trainer Stephen Clement visited 7News Daybreak to talk about the opening and tips for getting fit this summer.

