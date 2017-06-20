Pay raises for Spartanburg Co. deputies approved

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Council has approved pay raises for deputies, according to Spartanburg Co. Administrator Katherine O’Neill.

Entry-level deputies pay was raised from $30,285 to $37,000.

O’Neill says pay for master deputies, senior detectives and corporals was raised to $46,000.

She says there were no tax increases because the $400,000 cost was taken from Parks and Recreation.

Monday night was the third and final reading.

Right now the Sheriff’s Office is short 26 deputies, and soon Sheriff Wright says they will have choose to only respond to high priority calls.

The Sheriff’s Office was not the only agency asking for raises, the Coroner’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Solicitor’s Office is all seeing high turnover and low pay.