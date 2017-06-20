Report shows how many bugs you eat with your food

(WFLA) — If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.

Terro, a Pennsylvania-based insect control company, says it’s possible for a person to ingest nearly 140,000 pieces of insect matter each year. It may sound gross, but Terro says it’s normal and completely safe.

According to the report, the FDA allows a small amount of insect material to pass into our food that is guaranteed safe for human consumption. The exact number depends on what the food is but the report says in general, processed foods have more insect fragments and foods that are consumed whole have more complete insects.

Terro based their report off the FDA Action Levels Handbook and an article published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations called, “Edible Insects: Future prospects for food and feed security.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Soldiers shoot man after explosion at Brussels train station Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station; main square evacuated.

Plane has rough landing at Downtown Greenville Airport A small plane had a rough landing at Downtown Greenville Airport, according to Will Broscious Greenville City Fire Department.

Black bear sighting in Campobello Tuesday Tonya Wilson Stacey sent us this photo she saw on Walnut Hill Church Rd.

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret, located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and on newly formed…

Help find missing teen Trevor Burleson of Dysartsville Deputies say he was supposed to catch a ride home with a friend from work at Kentucky Fried Chicken, on N.C. 226 South, at approximately 11 …