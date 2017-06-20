One shot at home in Boiling Springs

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Boiling Springs.

The call came in before 4 a.m. Tuesday to a home on 4th Street.

A neighbor tells us two men were arguing and one fired a gun into a home, hitting someone in the stomach. Witnesses say an ambulance took the victim away.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirm there is one victim and the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. We will have an update when more details are available.