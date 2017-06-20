Reward offered to help find Whitmire pharmacy burglary suspects

Photo courtesy the Newberry County Sheriff's Office

WHITMIRE (WSPA) – Whitmire Police are offering a reward for help finding two suspected burglars who stole from a pharmacy early Tuesday morning.

The men broke into Roche Pharmacy around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The men wore masks over their faces in a security camera photo from the store. We’re told the suspects stole prescription medication and other items.

A dollar amount of the stolen items wasn’t released.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222.

Photo courtesy the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

