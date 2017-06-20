Swamp Rabbits Gain New Division Foe In ECHL Realignment

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Greenville, SC – The ECHL has announced the new divisions for the 2017-18 regular season. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, will continue play in the South Division as one of seven teams. Greenville will play 55 of their 72 regular season games against the South Division this season.

The new alignment is outlined below:

Eastern Conference Western Conference
North Division South Division Central Division Mountain Division
Adirondack Thunder Atlanta Gladiators Cincinnati Cyclones Allen Americans
Brampton Beast Florida Everblades Fort Wayne Komets Colorado Eagles
Manchester Monarchs Greenville Swamp Rabbits Indy Fuel Idaho Steelheads
Reading Royals Jacksonville IceMen Kalamazoo Wings Rapid City Rush
Wheeling Nailers Norfolk Admirals Kansas City Mavericks Tulsa Oilers
Worcester Railers Orlando Solar Bears Quad City Mallards Utah Grizzlies
South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye Wichita Thunder

The South Division has gained the Jacksonville IceMen while also losing the Cincinnati Cyclones to the Central Division. Other teams moving divisions are the Kansas City Mavericks (Mountain to Central), the Tulsa Oilers (Central to Mountain), and the Wichita Thunder (Central to Mountain).

The Worcester Railers have also supplanted the Elmira Jackals position in the North Division, while the Alaska Aces have vacated the Mountain Division.

