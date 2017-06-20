UPS announces price hike for holiday season

(WCBD) – UPS is raising its holiday prices to help pay for additional workers along with renting extra planes and trucks.

The increased cost begins the week of November 19 for ground shipments.

For faster delivery options like two or three-day service, they begin the week of December 17.

