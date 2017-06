Related Coverage Judge to rule on mental competency of woman who put newborn in trash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman accused of putting her newborn child in the trash is expected in court Tuesday.

Police say Sharon Ferguson dumped the newborn in the trash in 2014.

Ferguson is in the Greenville County jail awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder and child neglect, but her attorney says she is not competent to stand trial.

A competency hearing was held earlier this year.

Ferguson’s family tells 7 News her child has been adopted and is doing well.