Woman pleads guilty in death of vulnerable brother in Greenville

By Published:
Kendra Mobley
Kendra Mobley

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A woman has pled guilty in connection to the death of her brother in Greenville Co.

Kendra Mobley pled guilty to exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

She was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The 30-year-old victim was found in a bathroom emaciated with burns on his body, along with physical injuries consistent with abuse.

Deputies say he could not provide for his own health or safety and classified him as a vulnerable adult.

Deputies found in their investigation that the victim’s sister was caring for him at the time of his death.

Jamario Alexis Green pled guilty to abuse of neglect with great bodily injury to a vulnerable adult in January.

He was sentence to 9 years, according to court documents.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s