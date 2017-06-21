After inmate escape, Union Co. Jail gets improvements

After two inmates escaped the Union County Jail last August, Union County voted to award the jail $58,000 for improvements.

The jail, which is run under the umbrella of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, just finished those improvements and gave an exclusive first look to 7 News.

Cameras were added on the outside and inside of the building, to make sure no area has a blind spot. The cameras were also upgraded to give a clearer pictures of all areas.

A perimeter fence around the jail was installed, and a gate was also added. Visitors now have to be buzzed in to get on the property. Sheriff David Taylor says this will help cut down on the contraband that is dropped on property.

Extra barbed wire was also added around the entire perimeter fence.

The fenced area where the inmates escaped, was welded and bolted, so that it could not be removed in the same way again.