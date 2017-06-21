Bon Secours St. Francis to open new teen cancer unit



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis announced Wednesday that the health system is working with a national nonprofit to open a new adolescent and young adult cancer unit in downtown Greenville.

Bon Secours St. Francis announced the new unit in collaboration with Teen Cancer American and Fist Citizens Bank.

They say the cancer unit will be the eighth of its kind in the country.

“We’re extremely excited to join with Teen Cancer America and First Citizens Bank to launch this new Adolescent and Young Adult oncology unit and continue to provide state-of-the-at, comprehensive cancer treatment and care,” said Bon Secours St. Francis CEO Craig McCoy.

At the news conference, Teen Cancer America and First Citizens Bank pledged to grant $320,000 for the development of the cancer unit and programs at Bon Secours.

The cancer unit will be a place for people 15 to 39 years old to receive support, treatment, and care designed for them.