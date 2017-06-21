Deputies, US Marshals chase, arrest meth trafficking suspect in Union Co.

UNION, SC (WSPA) – United States Marshals and deputies located and arrested a fugitive in Union County Tuesday, according to deputies.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to assist federal law enforcement in catching Jason Eric Bishop.

Deputies say Bishop ran into the woods when they arrived at his home and K-9s were called to the scene. Bishop was arrested a short time later.

Bishop is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a Federal Indictment for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Bishop was not charged with resisting arrest because he was not under arrest when he ran from deputies, according to Sheriff David Taylor.