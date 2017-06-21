Fun And Games On The Menu At Greenville Restaurants

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Patrons looking for a different dining experience will soon get a chance to sample the goods and the games at a new Greenville restaurant.

The owner of the old Pour Lounge Nightclub on Main Street in downtown Greenville is planning to convert that business into “Tilt,” a “barcade” featuring 1980s video games like PacMan in addition to the food and drink found at traditional bars and restaurants.

Howard Dozier says he moved forward with the project after seeing the reception from millennials and generation x-ers at Stone Pin Bowling, which he opened in May.

“People are actually communicating with one another and coming out and having fun in groups and we feel like that’ll be the same thing with Tilt,” Dozier said.

Similar bar/restaurants have been popping up all over the country and have surged in popularity in recent years. Local Cue on Orchard Park Drive in Greenville opened in November 2013 and crowds are still coming in.

“We’re just kind of the place where people can connect for beer, barbecue and board games,” said Star Broyles, assistant manager of Local Cue.

Broyles says Tilt will be good for Greenville.

“The fact that there are just more options for people to do around here, we think it’s great,” she said.

Tilt is expected to open later this summer.