Greenville Co. deputy charged with DUI after hitting tree says SCHP

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville Co. deputy has been charged with DUI after a crash early Wednesday morning, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers say John W. McCloud III went off the road in his 1979 Jeep and hit a tree on Highway 253 around 3:30 a.m.

McCloud was interviewed and given a sobriety. He was arrested and taken to Greenville Co. Detention Center.

SCHP says he refused to take a breath test.

Ryan Flood with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says McCloud was placed on unpaid administrative leave.