H2OBX water park opening delayed at NC Outer Banks

POWELLS POINT, NC (WAVY/WNCN) – The newest water attraction at the Outer Banks planned to open Wednesday, the first day of summer, but now says the opening will be delayed.

The new park — the first of its kind at the Outer Banks — is bringing 300 new seasonal jobs to the area.

Construction on the park, called H2OBX, began eight months ago. Late last month, WAVY-TV was granted exclusive access as crews worked to put finishing touches on the park.

“We’re doing a lot of finish work, we’re pouring concrete, laying the hardscaping and the landscaping,” says Andrew Baird, director of marketing and sales.

Baird gave WAVY-TV the hard-hat tour.

On Tuesday, officials announced the park would open on schedule Wednesday, but later said the opening would be delayed because of weather.

“…keeping the safety and enjoyment of our guests and staff at the forefront, the grand opening of H2OBX Waterpark has been temporarily delayed,” officials said, adding that a new opening date would be announced later this week.

“There are seven slides on this tower. This is our thrill ride section of the park,” Baird says of one area of the park.

The $46 million H2OBX water park sits on 30 acres along Caratoke Highway, about six miles from the Outer Banks beaches.

There are more than 20 rides, slides, and attractions. It will include everything from thrill rides, to family rides, to kids rides.

“This is one of the biggest things to come to the Outer Banks in decades,” Baird says.

In addition to the water features, there will be more than 50 private cabana’s including a premium cabana village, will offer amenities and guest service in a private oasis setting.

Shaded seating areas, multiple food and beverage outlets, a Wright Brothers flyer themed bar, and free Wi-Fi are among the many offered conveniences.

“It just provides another option for families to come and really have a great time,” Baird says.

One very unique thing about the park is that there will be a limit on the number of people allowed in at one time. The idea according to park developers is to create a resort-like feel.

“You’re going to have space, you’re going to be able to relax, be able to enjoy your time,” Baird says.

As for safety, Baird says they do everything from training to third party audits.

“All of our rides are tested. They’re built to manufacturer’s specifications specifically and they go through testing through the state of North Carolina, Ellis and Associates provides testing and until everyone signs off and agrees that these are safe, tested and ready to go, we won’t operate them,” Baird says.