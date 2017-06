COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – Upstate Kids got the chance to relive the American Revolutionary War during summer camp at Cowpens National Battlefield.

Campers at Epic Patriot Camp assume the identity of an actual colonial soldier who fought in the battle in 1781.

The camp lasts several days an includes a camp out on the battlefield.

You can find out more about the camp at http://www.epicorderoftheseven.net/epic-patriot-camp.