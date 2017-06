ANDERSON (WSPA) – Anderson Police say they have a man wanted for murder in custody.

Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson – also known as “Dee” – is accused of killing Ricky Montez Grove, Junior, according to police.

Grove was killed on High Street near Thomas Street on March 25.

If you have any information on the case, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372 or Anderson Police Detective Garland Major at (864) 305-7447.