GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – G

reenville Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of texting sexually explicit material to a woman and calling her.

Michael Anthony Locke is wanted for Harassment 2nd Degree and Unlawful Communication.

Police say the texts started on May 22.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463) or the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.