Man facing meth and pot charges in Union Co.

Union, Co., South Carolina (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after he tried to sell meth and marijuana , says the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Marcos Antonio Ramirez, 26, was arrested Monday by Union County Narcotics Officers and the Clinton Police Department at his home.

Union County Sheriff’s Department says Ramirez is charged with:

Possessing a firearm as a convicted felon during a conviction of Criminal Domestic Violence

Knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully possessing with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and marijuana, a Scheduled I substance

Knowingly possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Sheriff Taylor with the department says, “This is the results you get when you work jointly to get the bigger drug dealers.”

The sheriff’s department says Ramirez’s charge of knowingly possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime is prosecutable in a court of the United States.

Deputies say these indictments stem from a joint investigation between Union County Narcotics Investigators and the Clinton Police Department in November 2016.

They say if Ramirez is convicted on these charges, he could face up to 25 years in Federal Prison.