Martin Confirms Signing Class

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced today the signing of six student-athletes set to join the Gamecocks beginning with the 2017-18 campaign: David Beatty (G – 6-4 – 200 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Imhotep Institute Charter High School), Frank Booker (G – 6-4 – 200 – Augusta, Ga. – Westside High School/Oklahoma/FAU), Jason Cudd (C/F – 7-0 – 250 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Socastee High School), Ibrahim Doumbia (F – 6-8 – 220 – Mali – Miami Country Day School), Felipe Haase (F – 6-10 – 250 – Osorno, Chile – Miami (Fla.) Christian School) and Justin Minaya (F – 6-7 – 190 – Harrington Park, N.J. – Northern Valley at Old Tappan). Beatty, Cudd, Doumbia, Haase and Minaya each have four years of eligibility, while Booker, a graduate transfer, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Martin also announced that two student-athletes from the 2016-17 squad would not return next season.

“After going through the spring and our end-of-year conversations, Sedee Keita and Ran Tut will not be part of our program moving forward. I’d like to thank them for all of their efforts in a record-setting year,” Martin said.

Below is a brief capsule as well as a quote from Martin on each signee:

David Beatty (G – 6-4 – 200 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Imhotep Institute Charter High School)

McDonald’s High School All-America nominee

4-star recruit according to ESPN.com and 247sports.com

Scored 19 points to help lead his team to the PIAA 4A state title

Named 4A All-State First Team (Pennsylvania Sports Writers)

High school squad ranked No. 5 in final USA Today poll

Martin on Beatty:

“David is a fierce competitor. He is a multi-skilled guard that plays much bigger than his frame actually is. He has played the point and small forward during his career. His ability to score and get to the foul line translate to college basketball.”

Frank Booker (G – 6-4 – 200 – Augusta, Ga. – Westside High School/Oklahoma/FAU)

Graduate transfer from FAU where he averaged 5.7 points per game in 2016-17

Began college career at Oklahoma, where he averaged 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game during two-year career

Helped 2014-15 Oklahoma squad to the Sweet 16

Named Region 3-AA Player of the Year as a senior during prep career at Westside High School

Averaged 27.9 points and 4.1 assists per game during senior season

Helped lead high school squad to Region 3-AA title and second round of Class AA state tournament

Born in Reykjavid, Iceland

Martin on Booker:

“Frank brings an unbelievable amount of experience to our locker room. He is a 6’4” 3-point shooter who has continued to grow his game. During his time at Oklahoma, he was a rotation player for a Sweet 16 team. He will fit in with our mindset and our quest to continue to build our program with NCAA Tournament expectations.”

Jason Cudd (C/F – 7-0 – 250 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Socastee High School)

3-star recruit according to 247sports.com

Averaged 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior

Led Socastee to first playoff appearance in three seasons during senior campaign

Named to the 2017 Toast of the Coast First Team

Father, Clint, played basketball at College of Charleston

Martin on Cudd:

“Jason is the biggest player that I have ever recruited. He has an understanding of how to play in the low post, which in our system is a great fit. He has soft hands and the ability to shoot the basketball. We are extremely excited for who he is becoming.”

Ibrahim Doumbia (F – 6-8 – 220 – Mali – Miami Country Day School)

4-star recruit according to ESPN.com and 3-star recruit according to 247sports.com

Averaged 27 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks per game as a senior

Named 2017 5A-2A First-Team All-Dade County by Miami Herald

Selected to the 2017 Miami Dade County All-Star Team

Represented Mali on the National Team at the FIBA Africa U-18 Championships in 2016

Martin on Doumbia:

“Ibrahim brings an athleticism that is going to have people speaking about him for a long time. He can really shoot the basketball. He is a flier that will have some incredible dunks and blocked shots in his career here.”

Felipe Haase (F – 6-9 – 250 – Osorno, Chile – Miami (Fla.) Christian School)

3-star recruit according to ESPN.com and 247sports.com

Averaged 19.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as a senior

Selected to the 2017 Miami Dade County All-Star Team

Named 2017 5A-2A First-Team All-Dade County by Miami Herald

Helped lead high school squad to 2017 Class 2A state championship, scoring 20 points and assisting on the game-winning basket as time expired

Martin on Haase:

“Felipe has unbelievable international experience playing for his home country’s national team. He has spent the last two years in high school in the United States adapting to the American game. He brings unbelievable skill for a 6’9” player. He can really pass and shoot, and he has to continue to make the adjustment to the physicality of college basketball.”

Justin Minaya (F – 6-7 – 190 – Harrington Park, N.J. – Northern Valley at Old Tappan)

Averaged 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as a senior

Named 2017 The Record Player of the Year

Helped lead his high school squad to the Bergen County Jamboree Quarterfinals and the North 1, Group 3 Semifinals

Father, Omar, is a longtime executive in Major League Baseball, having served as the general manager of the Mets and Expos following his playing career in the League

Martin on Minaya:

“Justin is a unique player because of his size and skill. I’ve seen him play the point, but he is a more natural fit on the wing. He has a great mind for the game and a great skill package with a mindset coming from a baseball general manager, so there is an understanding of winning and team that we as coaches are always looking for.”