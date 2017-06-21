Miss Greater Greer among Miss SC prelim winners

Right to Left- Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts, Miss South Carolina 2016 Rachel Wyatt, Miss Greater Greer Sydney Sill
Right to Left- Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts, Miss South Carolina 2016 Rachel Wyatt, Miss Greater Greer Sydney Sill (Credit: Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, Inc. )

Columbia, SC (WSPA) – A local pageant queen was one of the winners in last night’s Miss South Carolina Preliminaries, according to the Miss SC Scholarship Organization.

They say Miss Greater Greer Sydney Sill won the swimsuit competition.

Miss Greater Greer Sydney Sill

Sill was also Miss South Carolina Teen 2012, according to the organization.

The scholarship organization says the other winner in the miss competition was Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts for her talent in dance.

Roberts was 1st runner up last year to our present Miss South Carolina Rachel Wyatt, says the Miss SC Scholarship Organization.

Miss Columbia Suzi Roberts

They say in order to compete in the miss competition, a contestant must be between the ages of 17 and 24.

The teen winners were Miss Loris Bog-Off Festival Teen Deegan Hudson for her talent in ventriloquism, and Miss Clarendon Teen Julia Herrin for her evening gown and on stage question, said the organization.

The organization says you must be between the ages of 13 and 17 to compete in the teen portion of the competition.

Preliminaries will continue tonight through Thursday at the Township Auditorium, according to them.

The scholarship organization says teen winners will be crowned Friday, and miss winners Saturday.

Miss Loris Bog-Off Festival Teen Julia Herrin
From right to left: Miss Loris Bog-Off Festival Teen Deegan Hudson, Miss South Carolina Teen 2016 Makayla Stark, Miss Clarendon Teen Julia Herrin
Miss Clarendon Teen Julia Herrin

