Sleepy burglary suspect caught taking nap

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCBD) — A man breaks into a home in West Virginia, then apparently decides to stay.

Jeffrey Holbrook came home to what he thought was just a break-in and started to record the damage.

When he realized he wasn’t alone. There was a stranger asleep in his bed.

Holbrook called for help. “He was asleep, why have a confrontation I didn’t know if he was armed,” Holbrook said. “The police were coming.”

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies identified the man as Stacy Foster, who’s heard on the video saying he has no idea how he wound up in Holbrook’s bed.

Foster lives about 15 miles away. He faces charges for burglary and destruction of property.