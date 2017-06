FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Power is out to several businesses in downtown Forest City and part of West Main Street is closed Wednesday because of an accident.

Forest City Police say the accident involved broken power poles. West Main Street is closed between McNair Drive and South Church Street.

Forest City Electric has a crew on the scene to repair the broken poles.

Police say drivers can use Trade Street to get around the work area. Light to moderate traffic delays and congestion are expected.