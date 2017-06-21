Teen charged in Boiling Springs shooting

Related Coverage One shot at home in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — A teen is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after a shooting in Boiling Springs.

Deputies say a man was wounded in the shooting just one day after the suspect stole and crashed another man’s vehicle.

Spartanburg County deputies responded to a shooting at a home on 4th Street early Tuesday morning.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, according to an arrest warrant. 7 News is told the victim is expected to recover.

Irven Carl Hill, 18, of Woodruff has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting. He’s also charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Hill has been charged with grand larceny in an unrelated case.

A Woodruff man told deputies his vehicle was stolen on Monday.

The victim heard a noise outside his home on Deep Pond Court in Woodruff before he discovered his 2002 GMC Envoy was missing, according to an incident report.

The victim later spotted his stolen SUV. He and a neighbor followed the vehicle until the alleged thief behind the wheel crashed into some trees and fled on foot.

The men identified Hill as the suspect, the report states.

Hill’s book bag was also found in the floorboard of the crashed vehicle.

Hill is currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The victim and