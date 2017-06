What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Fete 5 Sushi Edition - Tonight on the Food Scene, we're talking about sushi! "Fete" has narrowed down the 5 places you are buzzing about!

The Poinsett Bride - On the Fashion Scene tonight, we are talking wedding fashion and how you can get an incredible deal to say "yes to the dress." Vikki Slavin …

Bunce Design Co. - Made in the 864! Are you looking to add some flair to your home? We have some pieces you will want. Jordan Bunce with "Bunce Design Co." is …

Halfway to X-mas Jam - What do you do to celebrate the half way point to Christmas? Well you jam that’s what! It is all going down this Saturday at Dr. Mac Arnolds…

USC Upstate Theatre Troupe to Perform in London Festival - A group of USC Upstate students are continuing what has become a tradition at their university: participating in the International Youth Art…

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Funnel Cake House - On the Food Scene tonight, it is time for some summertime sweetness with funnel cakes with all the fixins. Lucky for us, we have the Funnel …

Meet Local Musician Eli Edwards - On the Music Scene tonight, we are featuring musician Eli Edwards from Clemson!