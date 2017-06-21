Today kicks off the first day of Summer

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — Summertime is officially here! The season kicked off around 12:24 Wednesday morning.

The summer season officially arrived when the astronomical kickoff, or the June Solstice, happened. The Summer Solstice is the day with the most hours of sunlight during the entire year.

The timing of the solstice is not based on a specific calendar date and time. It actually depends on when the sun reaches the northernmost point from the equator.

Now that summer is here, temperatures are going to continue to climb, so be sure to always stay hydrated. Summer means different things to different people, so whether you’re traveling this summer or just relaxing by the pool, be sure to break out the sunscreen and don’t forget to have fun!