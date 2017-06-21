Union County’s Sheriff’s Office Starting Adopt-A-Cop Program

Union, Co., SC (WSPA)- The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the office will start an Adopt-A-Cop program in August, after the “amazing response” they said they had on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says nine deputies have been adopted so far, and that many people have shown interest.

When you Adopt-A-Cop, we will assign you a deputy that you can support in any way you are comfortable: cards, prayers, gift cards, drawings or letters from your children in your class, anything to show your support of the law enforcement officers in the Union County Sheriff’s Office, says the department.

They say their goal is to positively impact deputies, while building a bridge between the public and sheriff’s office.

Each deputy will be identified by an Adopt-A -Cop number to protect their privacy, says the sheriff’s office.

The department says once the deputy receives their gifts, it is their choice rather to contact you anonymously or personally.

Any items should be dropped off at the Union County Sheriff’s Office, says the department.

You can find more information on the Union County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.