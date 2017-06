(WSPA) – It’s the first day of summer and a restaurant chain has a treat for you.

Wayback Burgers says it will give away one free milkshake to all customers while supplies last.

The giveaway starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. No purchase is necessary for a free junior black and white milkshake.

Stores expect to give away hundreds of free milkshakes.

The franchise said store owners have stocked up on 30 times their usual supply of ice cream, syrup and containers.

