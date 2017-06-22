1 hurt, 1 arrested after accidental shooting at SC High School

WBTW Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person was arrested and another was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in a school parking lot early Thursday morning, according to Florence County District One officials.

School officials at Wilson High School report a former student athlete is in critical but stable condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot. The incident took place prior to summer school session in the school parking lot.

A second student who may have been associated with the incident is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center for having a weapon on school campus, the district spokesperson said in a press release.

According to the release from the district, the incident seems to be isolated with no other students involved.

The matter is still under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s