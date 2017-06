GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people are in custody after a chase in Greenville.

Police say officers tried to stop a vehicle after the car’s tag came back as being involved in a carjacking.

Officers then chased the vehicle onto I-385 before ending at Fork Shoals Road and Old Fork Shoals Road.

Two people in the vehicle then ran but were taken into custody.

