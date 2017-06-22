2 upstate winners in pageant competition

Miss South Carolina and Miss SC Teen Competition View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Woodmont High School Teen - Ally McCaslin Spartanburg - Sydney Ford Georgia Carolina State Fair - Kendyl Pennington Socastee High School Teen - Ashley Jones

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Two local competitors are winners in the Miss SC and Miss SC Teen preliminary competition.

Miss Spartanburg, Sydney Ford, 22, from Gaffney, won the Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition. She performed a tap dance to Perm.

Miss Woodmont High School Teen, Ally McCaslin, 16, from Simpsonville, won the Evening Gown/Onstage Question preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition.

Thursday is the final night of preliminary competition in Columbia for the pageants. The final competition for the Teens is at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Miss South Carolina final competition is Saturday.

Other preliminary winners from Wednesday include:

Miss Georgia-Carolina State Fair, Kendyl Pennington, 23, from Columbia, won the Swimsuit preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition.

Miss Socastee High School Teen, Ashley Jones, 16, from Myrtle Beach, won the Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. She performed a contemporary dance to Fly.

Miss South Carolina 2017 will compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, NJ, in September 2017. Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 will compete for the title of America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando, FL, in July 2017.