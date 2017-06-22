3 vehicles stolen from same home in Inman

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A man says three vehicles were stolen from his home in Inman.

Spartanburg Co. deputies say they responded to a call on 6/21 in the 100 block of Birchwood Estates Dr.

The man said three vehicles were taken from his front yard sometime between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

VEHICLES STOLEN

1) white 2007 Suzuki XL7 (SC JXN272/valued at $2,400 / NIC#V819330679 )

2) burgundy and black 2008 Chrysler 300 4dr (SC KVZ756/”Play Boy Bunnies” on both sides/”Sex Maniac” written across the top in black lettering/valued at $14,000 /NIC#V049325647)

3) white 2002 Ford F 350 dually pick up (SC P551051/”Hog Dog” lettered on windshield / brown and tan trim/valued at $11,000 / NIC#V479374515)

The victim said he thinks the vehicles were taken with a “snatch truck” or a flat bed while he was sleeping.