Amur leopard cubs born at Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo has two new residents: a pair of Amur leopard cubs.

The zoo released photos of the cubs Thursday morning that were born in Greenville on April 29. The sex of each cub won’t be determined until their first medical exam in a couple of weeks.

The cubs are the first offspring for parents Jade and Nelkan. Jade has been at the Greenville Zoo, but Nelkan was brought to the Upstate in November from Zoo Hoyerswerda in Berlin, Germany.

The two adult leopards were introduced on January 18.

The Greenville Zoo says it will be some time before the cubs are on public display. The Amur leopard is only found in the Russian Far East and North East China.

