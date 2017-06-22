Bucks Take USC Thornwell In Second Round

The Milwaukee Bucks selected USC guard Sindarius Thornwell with the the 48th overall pick in round two of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Thornwell earned SEC Player Of The Year this past season and then led his team to the program’s first ever Final Four.

As a senior he averaged a conference-leading 21.4 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Known for his defense, he had 66 steals and 30 blocks.

Earlier in the second round, Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans, who once lived in Greenville, went 39th overall to the 76ers.