Bucks Take USC Thornwell In Second Round

By Published: Updated:
usc gamecocks generic web

The Milwaukee Bucks selected USC guard Sindarius Thornwell with the the 48th overall pick in round two of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Thornwell earned SEC Player Of The Year this past season and then led his team to the program’s first ever Final Four.

As a senior he averaged a conference-leading 21.4 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Known for his defense, he had 66 steals and 30 blocks.

Earlier in the second round, Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans, who once lived in Greenville, went 39th overall to the 76ers.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s